Batista’s single leads DSL D-backs2 to 9-4 win over DSL Pirates2

, (AP) -- Juan Batista hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL D-backs2 to a 9-4 win over the DSL Pirates2 on Saturday.

The single by Batista started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the DSL D-backs2 a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Deivis Vegas hit an RBI single and Ricardo Caldera scored on an error.

Jose Santamaria (2-1) got the win in relief while Carlos Campos (5-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.