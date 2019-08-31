Barcelona’s depleted squad held again in Spanish league

FC Barcelona players stand in a minute of silence during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Osasuna, at El Sadar stadium, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique announced Thursday the death of his 9-year-old daughter after a five-month battle against a type of bone cancer. AP Photo

Barcelona's depleted squad has stumbled again in the Spanish league after drawing 2-2 Saturday at promoted Osasuna.

Still without Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Ousmane Dembele because of injuries, the Catalan club let victory escape after conceding an 81st-minute equalizer from a penalty kick awarded because of a handball by defender Gerard Piqué.

Midfielder Roberto Torres converted the late penalty for Osasuna. He had also found the net early in the game to put the hosts ahead in Pamplona.

Two-time champion Barcelona rallied with goals early in the second half by substitutes Ansu Fati and Arthur.

Fati, a 16-year-old from Guinea-Bissau, scored his first goal with the senior team with a 51st-minute header. The speedy youngster had made his first-team debut in the team's 5-2 win over Real Betis last weekend.

Barcelona, which had lost the opener to Athletic Bilbao, reaches the international break with only four points from three league matches.

Osasuna remains unbeaten on its return to the first division after opening with a victory and two draws. It hasn't lost in 27 straight home games at El Sadar Stadium.

Before the match there was a minute's silence in a tribute to 9-year-old Xana, the daughter of former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique. She died on Thursday from a type of bone cancer. The silence will be repeated for all games in Spain this weekend.

