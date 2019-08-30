Melkey Cabrera hits 3-run HR, Pirates beat Rockies 9-4

Pittsburgh Pirates' Melky Cabrera, right, celebrates a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies with Josh Bell (55) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. AP Photo

Dario Agrazal pitched three-run ball into the sixth inning, Melkey Cabrera hit a three-run homer, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 on Friday night.

Starling Marte had three hits and tied a career-best with four runs scored. Josh Bell also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Bryan Reynolds doubled twice and drove in a run for the Pirates, who guaranteed themselves at least a split of the four-game series.

Trevor Story hit his first career leadoff homer, the seventh by a Rockies player this season and the first since Charlie Blackmon did it July 21 in New York against the Yankees. Ian Desmond had three hits, including a home run, as the Rockies fell to 2-10 in their last 12 games.

Agrazal (4-3) allowed three runs on nine hits, settling down to keep the Rockies in check after Story's leadoff homer. He walked none and struck out two.