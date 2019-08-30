LaValley’s single leads Chattanooga to 4-1 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Gavin LaValley hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 4-1 win over the Mississippi Braves on Friday.

The single by LaValley, part of a three-run inning, gave the Lookouts a 2-1 lead before Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run double later in the inning.

In the top of the first, Chattanooga took the lead on a double-play groundout by Samir Duenez that scored Michael O'Neill. Mississippi answered in the eighth inning when Riley Unroe hit an RBI single, scoring Ray-Patrick Didder.

Cory Thompson (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Josh Graham (4-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.