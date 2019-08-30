Springboks rugby player Aphiwe Dyantyi facing doping ban

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, South Africa's Aphiwe Dyantyi, left, attempts to catch the ball as France's Teddy Thomas runs in during their rugby union international at the Stade de France in Paris, France. South Africa wing Aphiwe Dyantyi, who won world rugby's breakthrough player award in 2018, says he has failed a doping test. AP Photo

Springboks wing Aphiwe Dyantyi is facing a four-year doping ban after testing positive for anabolic steroids.

The South African anti-doping agency says Dyantyi's "B'' sample confirmed the results of a test he failed at a Springboks training camp on July 2.

Dyantyi won World Rugby's breakthrough player of the year award last year.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport said Dyantyi has been charged with a doping offense "for multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites."

Dyantyi, who turned 25 this week, had a stellar start to his international career last year, scoring six tries in 13 tests, including two in the Springboks' victory over New Zealand in Wellington. He hasn't played for South Africa since November.