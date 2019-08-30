Marriaga’s walk leads Hillsboro to 4-1 win over Boise

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Jesus Marriaga drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 4-1 win over the Boise Hawks on Thursday.

The walk by Marriaga, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hops a 2-1 lead before Jorge Barrosa scored on a double play later in the inning.

The Hops tacked on another run in the seventh when Ricky Martinez hit an RBI single, scoring Joe Gillette.

Andy Yerzy doubled and singled for Hillsboro.

Cody Reed (2-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Colton Harlow (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Trevor Boone doubled and singled for the Hawks.