Payne’s single leads Tennessee to 4-3 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Tyler Payne hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 4-3 win over the Mobile BayBears on Thursday.

Eddy Martinez scored on the play to give the Smokies a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a flyout by Jhonny Pereda.

The Smokies later added single runs in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Chih-Wei Hu (1-1) got the win in relief while Austin Warren (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Roberto Baldoquin homered and doubled for the BayBears.