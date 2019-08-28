Boise beats Hillsboro 4-1

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Trey Jacobs and LJ Hatch scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Boise Hawks to a 4-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Hawks a 3-1 lead before Tyler Plantier scored on an error later in the inning.

In the top of the second, Boise grabbed the lead on a single by Nic Motley that scored Robert Metz. Hillsboro answered in the fourth inning when Tristin English scored on a groundout.

Keven Pimentel (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Deyni Olivero (7-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.