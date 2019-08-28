Schuyler leads Dayton to 5-3 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Jay Schuyler hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Dayton Dragons topped the Great Lakes Loons 5-3 on Wednesday.

Up 2-0 in the third, Dayton added to its lead when Schuyler hit a two-run home run.

After the teams traded runs, the Loons cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Leonel Valera and James Outman hit RBI doubles.

Dayton right-hander Clate Schmidt (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Chacin (11-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over seven innings.

Sam McWilliams doubled three times for the Loons.

Despite the loss, Great Lakes is 10-4 against Dayton this season.