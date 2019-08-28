Garcia scores winning run in 10th, Daytona beats St. Lucie 3-2 in walk-off finish

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Brian Rey and Jose Garcia scored the winning runs on an error with one out in the 10th inning, as the Daytona Tortugas beat the St. Lucie Mets 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Mets took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Manny Rodriguez hit an RBI double, scoring Mitch Ghelfi.

Daytona starter Mac Sceroler struck out eight while allowing one run and three hits over seven innings. Michael Byrne (7-3) got the win in relief while Thomas McIlraith (4-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Bruce Yari doubled and singled twice in the win.