Winn, Howard lead Richmond to 4-3 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Matt Winn hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, and Ryan Howard doubled and singled as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Erie SeaWolves 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The triple by Winn, part of a three-run inning, gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-0 lead before Johneshwy Fargas hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The SeaWolves cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Cam Gibson hit a solo home run and Isaac Paredes hit a two-run home run.

Richmond starter Alfred Gutierrez (9-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jose Manuel Fernandez (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

The Flying Squirrels swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-4.