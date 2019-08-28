Oakland Athletics (76-55, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-87, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Tanner Roark (8-8, 3.95 ERA) Royals: Jakob Junis (8-12, 4.89 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City's Lopez puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Athletics.

The Royals are 24-41 in home games. Kansas City has slugged .396 this season. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Athletics are 33-29 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.03. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.30 earned run average. The Athletics won the last meeting 2-1. Fiers earned his 13th victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Oakland. Mike Montgomery took his seventh loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 36 home runs and has 92 RBIs. Ryan O'Hearn is 4-for-31 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 67 extra base hits and is batting .258. Semien is 14-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .229 batting average, 7.01 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (finger), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Chris Herrmann: (groin).