Silva, Perez lead Leon to 9-1 win over Yucatan
YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Walter Silva tossed a three-hit complete game and Julio Perez homered and had two hits, as the Bravos de Leon topped the Leones de Yucatan 9-1 on Tuesday.
Silva (6-6) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked four while allowing one run.
Trailing 1-0, the Bravos took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. Marco Jaime hit a two-run single and Omar Renteria hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.
The Bravos later scored in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the ninth.
Jesse Estrada (8-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked one.
