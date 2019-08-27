Silva, Perez lead Leon to 9-1 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Walter Silva tossed a three-hit complete game and Julio Perez homered and had two hits, as the Bravos de Leon topped the Leones de Yucatan 9-1 on Tuesday.

Silva (6-6) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked four while allowing one run.

Trailing 1-0, the Bravos took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. Marco Jaime hit a two-run single and Omar Renteria hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

The Bravos later scored in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the ninth.

Jesse Estrada (8-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked one.