Weaver leads Great Falls to 4-3 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Cabera Weaver tripled and doubled as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Idaho Falls Chukars 4-3 on Tuesday.

Up 2-1 in the fifth, Great Falls extended its lead when Kelvin Maldonado hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Luis Curbelo.

The Chukars cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Rhett Aplin hit a two-run single.

Great Falls left-hander Avery Weems (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Anthony Veneziano (2-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing three runs and six hits over four innings.