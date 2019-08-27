Davidson’s single leads Vermont over Brooklyn in 10 innings

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Shane Selman scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 3-2 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday.

Selman scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Cyclones tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Gavin Garay hit an RBI double, driving in Ranfy Adon.

Reliever Jose Mora (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing one run and one hit over 2 2/3 innings. Matt Mullenbach (1-4) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the New York-Penn League game.

Garay doubled and singled twice for the Cyclones.