Astros face Rays, look to continue 4-game win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (76-56, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (85-47, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (13-5, 2.85 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (15-5, 2.77 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Astros are 49-16 in home games. The Houston offense has compiled a .274 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .338.

The Rays have gone 42-25 away from home. Tampa Bay has hit 173 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with 23, averaging one every 18.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brantley leads the Astros with 162 hits and is batting .338. Alex Bregman is 13-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 124 hits and has 56 RBIs. Meadows is 10-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rays: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (foot), Carlos Correa: (back).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (undisclosed), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).