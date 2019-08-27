Brault scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Philadelphia

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-76, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (68-62, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (3-3, 3.98 ERA) Phillies: Drew Smyly (2-6, 6.99 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -138; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 39-28 in home games. Philadelphia has slugged .420 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .500 slugging percentage, including 59 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 26-39 away from home. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .332. The Phillies won the last meeting 6-5. Mike Morin secured his first victory and Brad Miller went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Michael Feliz registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 28 home runs and is slugging .500. J.T. Realmuto is 11-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 104 RBIs and is batting .274. Starling Marte is 11-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip), Scott Kingery: (abdominal).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (quad), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).