Mundell hits walk-off single, Albuquerque beats Las Vegas 8-7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Brian Mundell hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Las Vegas Aviators 8-7 on Monday. With the loss, the Aviators snapped a nine-game winning streak.

Roberto Ramos scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to third following singles by Drew Weeks and Mundell.

Earlier in the inning, Weeks singled, scoring Noel Cuevas to tie the game 7-7.

The Aviators took a 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth when Dustin Garneau hit an RBI triple, bringing home Trace Loehr.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sam Howard (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while J.B. Wendelken (6-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Several Aviators chipped in at the plate, as six players had at least two hits. Cameron Rupp homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.