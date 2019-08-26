Bart, Houchins lift Richmond over Erie 7-6

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Joey Bart doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs as the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Erie SeaWolves 7-6 on Monday.

Zach Houchins homered and singled with two RBIs for Richmond.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fifth, Erie grabbed the lead when Kade Scivicque hit an RBI single, bringing home Derek Hill.

Leading 5-4, the Flying Squirrels extended their lead in the seventh inning when Bart scored on a double and Jalen Miller scored when a runner was thrown out.

The SeaWolves saw their comeback attempt come up short after Scivicque hit a solo home run and Josh Lester scored on a groundout in the seventh to cut the Richmond lead to 7-6.

Starter Sean Hjelle (1-2) got the win while Trent Szkutnik (1-3) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

Cam Gibson doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the SeaWolves. Scivicque homered and singled, driving home two runs.