Sedio leads Toledo to 4-1 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Chad Sedio hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 4-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Monday.

The home run by Sedio scored Pete Kozma to give the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead.

After Toledo added a run in the fourth when Danny Woodrow scored on a groundout, the Indians cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Cole Tucker scored on a double play.

The Mud Hens tacked on another run in the seventh when Frank Schwindel hit an RBI single, scoring Jeimer Candelario.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tyler Alexander (5-9) got the win in relief while Indianapolis starter Cody Ponce (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.