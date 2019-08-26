Munoz, Sanford spur Staten Island to 8-0 win over Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Jacob Sanford had three hits and scored two runs, and Anderson Munoz allowed just three hits over six innings as the Staten Island Yankees topped the Tri-City ValleyCats 8-0 on Monday.

Munoz (7-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Staten Island added to its lead when Carlos Narvaez hit an RBI single and Matt Pita hit an RBI double.

Hunter Brown (1-2) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The ValleyCats were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.