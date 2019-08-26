Laweryson leads Elizabethton to 1-0 win over Greeneville

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Cody Laweryson struck out 15 hitters over six innings, leading the Elizabethton Twins over the Greeneville Reds in a 1-0 win on Monday.

Laweryson (1-1) allowed three hits to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Anthony Prato advanced to second on a single by Will Holland and then scored on a double by Janigson Villalobos.

Graham Ashcraft (2-4) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits to take the tough loss in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The Reds were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Twins' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.