Sesma hits walk-off single in 12th, Laguna beats Aguascalientes 7-6

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Sesma hit a walk-off two-run single with one out in the 12th inning, as the Algodoneros Union Laguna topped the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 7-6 on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Algodoneros and a six-game winning streak for the Rieleros.

The Rieleros took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 12th when Juan Carlos Perez hit a solo home run.

Laguna starter Frankie De La Cruz allowed one run and five hits over seven innings. He also struck out eight and walked one. Nestor Anguamea (1-0) got the win in relief while Linder Castro (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Michael Choice doubled three times and singled twice, scoring three runs in the win. Niuman Romero singled three times, scoring two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Rieleros, Marc Flores homered and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. Perez homered and singled, driving in two runs.