Herb leads Bowie to 4-3 win over Altoona

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Tyler Herb allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Bowie Baysox over the Altoona Curve in a 4-3 win on Sunday.

Herb (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs.

Bowie started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a double, Ryan McKenna advanced to third on a flyout by Anderson Feliz and then scored on a wild pitch.

After Bowie added three runs, the Curve cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jared Oliva hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Logan Hill.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Beau Sulser (8-2) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits while walking four in the Eastern League game.

Hill singled three times, driving home two runs for the Curve.