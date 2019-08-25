Sports
Herb leads Bowie to 4-3 win over Altoona
BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Tyler Herb allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Bowie Baysox over the Altoona Curve in a 4-3 win on Sunday.
Herb (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs.
Bowie started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a double, Ryan McKenna advanced to third on a flyout by Anderson Feliz and then scored on a wild pitch.
After Bowie added three runs, the Curve cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jared Oliva hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Logan Hill.
Beau Sulser (8-2) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits while walking four in the Eastern League game.
Hill singled three times, driving home two runs for the Curve.
