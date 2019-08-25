Mazeika’s homer leads Binghamton to 5-1 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Patrick Mazeika hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 5-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday.

The home run by Mazeika capped a four-run inning and gave the Rumble Ponies a 4-0 lead after Quinn Brodey hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Rumble Ponies tacked on another run in the seventh when Brodey hit a solo home run.

Binghamton right-hander Zach Lee (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 7 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Joey Murray (2-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and six hits over six innings.