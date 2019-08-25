Sports

Cubs 1B Rizzo sidelined by back tightness

The Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo throws his helmet after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo throws his helmet after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Chicago. Matt Marton AP Photo
CHICAGO

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is out of the starting lineup because of tightness in his back.

Rizzo left Saturday's 7-2 loss to Washington in the fifth inning. Rizzo has a history of back issues, but manager Joe Maddon says the tightness is in a different spot this time.

The Cubs are off Monday before beginning a three-game series at the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Chicago also placed reliever Derek Holland on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa before Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Holland is out with a bruised left wrist. He got struck by a comebacker during Wednesday's 12-11 victory against San Francisco.

  Comments  