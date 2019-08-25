White Sox, streaking Sanchez set for matchup with Rangers

Texas Rangers (64-67, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-70, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Brock Burke (0-0, .00 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (7-11, 5.25 ERA)

LINE: White Sox -114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago's Sanchez puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Rangers.

The White Sox are 32-32 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .332.

The Rangers are 26-40 on the road. The Texas offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Danny Santana leads the team with a mark of .299. The Rangers won the last meeting 4-0. Kolby Allard earned his second victory and Willie Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Ivan Nova took his 10th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 142 hits and has 97 RBIs. James McCann is 8-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 66 RBIs and is batting .197. Santana is 9-for-42 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).