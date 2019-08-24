Hernandez, Turang spur Carolina to 5-3 win over Lynchburg

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Brice Turang had three hits and scored three runs, and Nelson Hernandez allowed just four hits over five innings as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Lynchburg Hillcats 5-3 on Saturday.

Hernandez (11-9) allowed two runs while striking out one and walking one to pick up the win.

Carolina grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third after Mario Feliciano hit an RBI double, bringing home Turang.

After Carolina added two runs in the sixth, the Hillcats cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Will Benson and Jonathan Laureano hit RBI singles.

The Mudcats tacked on another run in the seventh when Turang scored on a forceout.

Kirk McCarty (3-6) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

With the win, Carolina improved to 11-5 against Lynchburg this season.