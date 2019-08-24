Garcia leads DSL D-backs1 over DSL Padres 6-3

, (AP) -- Manuel Garcia doubled and singled as the DSL D-backs1 beat the DSL Padres 6-3 on Saturday.

DSL D-backs1 took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including an out that scored Garcia.

Following the big inning, the DSL Padres cut into the deficit in the third inning when Josttin Diaz hit an RBI single, driving in Carlos Vergara.

The DSL D-backs1 later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Mario Mendez scored on a groundout, while Angel Colina hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dairon Cuevas in the fifth.

Luis Arias (2-2) got the win in relief while DSL Padres starter Dwayne Matos (2-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.