Quintero’s triple leads DSL Pirates1 to 5-1 win over DSL Dodgers Shoemaker
, (AP) -- Francisco Quintero hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Pirates1 to a 5-1 win over the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker on Saturday.
Ronny Sanchez scored on the play to give the DSL Pirates1 a 2-1 lead after he reached base with two outs on a strikeout and stole second.
The DSL Pirates1 later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Juan Jerez hit a sacrifice fly and Rafael Escalante hit a two-run home run to secure the victory.
Braham Rosario (1-1) got the win with five innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fran Castro (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
Hector Martinez doubled and singled for the Dodgers Shoemaker.
