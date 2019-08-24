Barnes screamer earns Leicester 2-1 win at Sheffield United

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Leicester City at Bramall Lane stadium, Sheffield, England. Saturday, Aug, 10 2019. Richard Sellers

Harvey Barnes' spectacular second-half strike clinched Leicester a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Saturday for the team's first victory of the season.

The substitute crashed an unstoppable half-volley high into the net after a header was cleared to the edge of the area in the 70th minute.

Oli McBurnie headed in an equalizer for United in the 62nd, after Jamie Vardy had fired Leicester ahead with his first goal of the campaign just before halftime when he ran onto James Maddison's sumptuous pass off the outside of his boot.

Leicester drew its first two matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea.