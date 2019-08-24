Giants visit Oakland, aim to build on Samardzija’s strong outing

San Francisco Giants (63-65, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (74-53, second in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (8-8, 3.72 ERA) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-5, 3.61 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jeff Samardzija. Samardzija went seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with four strikeouts against Chicago.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Athletics are 43-24 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 201 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the team with 29, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Giants are 34-32 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .406 this season. Evan Longoria leads the club with a .456 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 71 RBIs and is batting .256. Matt Olson is 13-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 124 hits and is batting .259. Mike Yastrzemski is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 5-5, .283 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (finger), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Josh Phegley: (thumb).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).