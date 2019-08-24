Amaya’s double leads Rancho Cuca. to 7-5 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Jacob Amaya hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 7-5 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday.

The double by Amaya scored Miguel Vargas and Devin Mann to give the Quakes a 7-4 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Inland Empire cut into the deficit on a single by Michael Stefanic that scored Devin Davis.

Sven Schueller (5-3) got the win in relief while Inland Empire starter Aaron Hernandez (1-4) took the loss in the California League game.

In the losing effort, Inland Empire got contributions throughout its order, as six players picked up at least a pair of hits. Gleyvin Pineda doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 17-6 against Inland Empire this season.