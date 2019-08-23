Hiott’s single leads Hudson Valley to 12-5 win over Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Garrett Hiott hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 12-5 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday.

The single by Hiott, part of a three-run inning, gave the Renegades a 4-1 lead before Hill Alexander hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Renegades later added two runs in the fifth and five in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Greg Jones singled twice, scoring three runs for Hudson Valley.

Steffon Moore (2-1) got the win in relief while Tri-City starter Manny Ramirez (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Hudson Valley took advantage of some erratic Tri-City pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

With the win, Hudson Valley remains undefeated (8-0) against Tri-City this season.