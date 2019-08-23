Knizner hits two homers as Memphis beats Omaha 9-1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Andrew Knizner hit a pair of homers, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 9-1 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday.

Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia also homered for the Redbirds.

The home runs by Knizner, both solo shots, came in the fourth off Ofreidy Gomez and in the sixth off Jonathan Dziedzic.

Memphis starter Austin Warner (4-2) picked up the win after allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Heath Fillmyer (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and two hits over two innings.