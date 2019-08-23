Gigliotti leads AZL Royals over AZL D-backs 3-1

PHOENIX (AP) -- Michael Gigliotti singled twice as the AZL Royals beat the AZL D-backs 3-1 on Friday.

AZL Royals started the scoring in the first inning when Enrique Valdez hit a sacrifice fly and Tyler Tolbert scored on a wild pitch.

After AZL Royals added a run in the second on a single by Gigliotti, the AZL D-backs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Wilderd Patino hit a solo home run.

AZL Royals right-hander Woo-Young Jin (6-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brennan Malone (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing two runs and one hit over one inning.