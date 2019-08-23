Milwaukee opens 3-game series at home against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-64, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (65-62, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-12, 4.63 ERA) Brewers: Jordan Lyles (7-8, 4.97 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Arizona are set to begin a three-game series.

The Brewers are 36-26 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 203 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 41, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks have gone 34-32 away from home. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .379.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 143 hits and has 89 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 11-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 155 hits and is batting .319. Nick Ahmed is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .277 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (lower back), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).