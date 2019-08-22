Fineman’s double leads GCL Rays to 10-4 win over GCL Pirates

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Fineman hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the GCL Rays to a 10-4 win over the GCL Pirates on Thursday.

The double by Fineman scored Johampher Arrendoll and Juan Garcia to give the GCL Rays a 7-3 lead.

The GCL Rays later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Johan Lopez scored on a wild pitch, while Oneill Manzueta hit an RBI triple in the eighth.

Justin Montgomery (1-0) got the win in relief while GCL Pirates starter Arlinthon De Dios (2-4) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.