Cathalina’s single leads DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to 3-2 win over DSL Rangers1

, (AP) -- Mayron Cathalina hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to a 3-2 win over the DSL Rangers1 on Thursday.

The single by Cathalina capped a two-run inning and gave the Dodgers Shoemaker a 2-1 lead after Vladimir Perez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Dodgers Shoemaker tacked on another run in the fifth when Juan Diaz hit an RBI single, driving in Hector Martinez.

DSL Rangers1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Junior Paniagua scored on a groundout in the sixth inning to cut the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker lead to 3-2.

Jeremi Rodriguez (6-2) got the win in relief while DSL Rangers1 starter Elian Ferreira (4-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Rangers1 is 8-2 against DSL Dodgers Shoemaker this season.