Linares hits walk-off double, DSL Mets2 beats DSL Brewers 7-6

, (AP) -- Franklin Linares had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL Mets2 defeated the DSL Brewers 7-6 on Thursday.

Ransel Villaman scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a double by Linares.

The DSL Mets2 tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Moises Gonzalez hit an RBI single, scoring Carlos Dominguez as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Antonio Villalba (2-2) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out two to get the win. Raymer Caridad (3-4) allowed one run and got one out in the Dominican Summer League game.