Franck Ribery jets in to Florence, set to join Fiorentina

Franck Ribery is set to join Italian club Fiorentina as it aims for a renaissance under American ownership.

Fiorentina posted footage on its website of the 36-year-old Frenchman landing in Florence on a private jet to complete his signing.

Ribery was a free agent after 12 seasons with Bayern Munich, which included a Champions League title in 2013.

Fiorentina was bought by cable television businessman Rocco Commisso in June after finishing 16th in Serie A last season, narrowly avoiding relegation.

Commisso, who also owns the New York Cosmos, reportedly paid about 160 million euros ($181 million).

The club won the last of its two Italian titles 50 years ago. Its most recent trophy was the Italian Cup 18 years ago.