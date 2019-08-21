Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Antonio Brown practiced with the Oakland Raiders in a certified helmet.

Coach Jon Gruden said Brown participated in the team's first practice session back at team headquarters Tuesday, two days after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be "all in or all out" after missing time fighting with the league and the union over his helmet.

Brown was not wearing a helmet during the open portion of practice and spent some of the time during stretch in the nearby weight room. But he walked off the field after practice holding his new helmet and Gruden says he's running well after also missing time with frostbitten feet.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a $64 million, five-year contract extension with young linebacker Jaylon Smith while the holdout by Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott nears a month since the team reported to training camp.

The 24-year-old Smith's contract, which includes $35.5 million in guaranteed money, was announced Tuesday. Smith said the new deal was "about being a Dallas Cowboy for life."

A second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2016, Smith didn't make his NFL debut until 2017 after recovering from a left knee injury suffered in his final game at Notre Dame, where he was an All-American in 2015.

Smith started all 16 games for the Cowboys last season, when he was second on the team in tackles (150) and tackles for loss (five). He played in all 16 games, with six starts, when he made his NFL debut in 2017. He was going into the final season of his rookie contract.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank .

He has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.

Lawrence, the first freshman to quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense.

Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was selected to the second team.

The AP All-America team is sponsored by Regions Bank this season, the first time the venerable player honor roll that dates to 1925 has ever had a presenting sponsor.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts' rise to the starting quarterback position at Oklahoma wasn't a foregone conclusion, despite his wealth of championship experience at Alabama.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley took his time before naming Hurts the starter for the fourth-ranked Sooners' Sept. 1 season opener against Houston. Though Hurts played in three national championship games for Alabama and helped the Crimson Tide win the 2017 national title, Riley said he wanted to see how Hurts would adjust to a new system after he transferred to Oklahoma in January .

Hurts barely won the job over redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler. Hurts didn't clinch the job until Riley reviewed a recent scrimmage.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sophomore quarterback J.T. Daniels will start at Southern California for the second straight season.

Coach Clay Helton announced Tuesday that Daniels, who started 11 games as a freshman for the Trojans, won a four-man competition for the job over freshman Kedon Slovis, redshirt junior Matt Fink and redshirt sophomore Jack Sears.

With Helton hiring a new offensive coordinator in Graham Harrell to run the "Air Raid" spread offense, the embattled head coach decided to give all four quarterbacks a chance to compete. Daniels came out on top for the second straight training camp.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Bo Nix will be Auburn's starting quarterback in the season opener.

Auburn announced coach Gus Malzahn's decision on Twitter Tuesday, officially ending a battle with redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood. Nix will lead the 16th-ranked Tigers against Oregon on Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas.

He was a five-star prospect rated the nation's top dual threat quarterback in the 247Sports composite rankings. Nix's father, Patrick, played quarterback for the Tigers from 1992-95.

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw passed Sandy Koufax for most wins by a Dodgers left-hander, Will Smith hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the third inning, and Los Angeles routed the Toronto Blue Jays 16-3 Tuesday night.

Kershaw (13-2) earned his 166th career victory, breaking a tie with Koufax for fifth on the club's wins list. He allowed three runs and six hits — including two homers by rookie sensation Bo Bichette — in six innings, struck out six and walked three.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and cited ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring, officials said Tuesday.

Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said police are also actively pursuing the alleged leader of the ring, César Emilio Peralta, also known as "César the Abuser." Castillo - not the current Cincinnati Reds' pitcher - has not yet been arrested.

"Eighteen other people are linked to this network, including athletes and baseball players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo," Rodríguez said in a news conference.

He said Peralta created a complicated system of companies to hide the origins of his assets, using members of his family and social circles, "including two sports figures in the Dominican Republic."

Rodríguez said the U.S. government and police agencies participated in the investigation.

Dominican officials say a 1,050-kilogram shipment of drugs heading from South America to Puerto Rico was one of several seizures attributed to this ring.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — American teenager Amanda Anisimova withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday because of the recent death of her father and coach, Konstantin.

A statement from family members, released by Anisimova's representatives, said: "We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and ask that you respect our privacy."

The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Anisimova had pulled out of the year's last Grand Slam tournament, where main-draw play begins Monday.

LONDON (AP) — Chilean tennis player Juan Carlos Saez has been banned for eight years for match-fixing.

The Tennis Integrity Unit says Saez refused to cooperate with its investigation and also failed to report "a corrupt approach" at a tournament.

Saez originally attracted the TIU's attention because of evidence of unusual patterns on betting markets around his matches.

Saez's career high ranking is 230. He is currently 1,082nd after his ranking dropped during the investigation. He hasn't played a tournament since November.

According to the TIU, 12 mostly low-ranked players have been sanctioned so far in 2019 for various charges related to match-fixing and betting, along with one coach and one umpire. Others are suspended while under investigation.

SOCCER

MIAMI (AP) — An environmental report poses a new problem for the proposed site of David Beckham's Major League Soccer stadium in Miami: Tests show the soil is far more toxic than expected.

According to the Miami Herald, the analysis found arsenic contamination reaching more than twice the legal limit and hazardous debris in surface-level soil samples at the Melreese golf course, where people have played for more than 50 years. The 131-acre (53-hectare) site is being considered for a sprawling $1 billion commercial and stadium complex that would be home ground for Beckham's MLS team, Inter Miami .

According to the consultant's report, the pollution underneath the grass on the golf course was caused by contaminated ash from a municipal incinerator shut down long ago. In some spots, the contamination is near the surface, as shallow as a half-foot (15 centimeters) deep.

OLYMPICS

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has handed down 12-month probations to the athletes who protested on the medals stand at the Pan American Games.

In letters of reprimand sent Tuesday to hammer thrower Gwen Berry and fencer Race Imboden, copies of which were obtained by The Associated Press, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said that while she respected their perspective, "I disagree with the moment and manner in which you chose to express your view."

Berry raised her fist on the podium, while Imboden took a knee. U.S. athletes sign forms in which they agree to adhere to rules that forbid acts of political protest at international events such as the Pan Am Games and Olympics.

The athletes protested on the last weekend of action at the Pan Am Games. Neither was sanctioned while there. Both will be eligible for the Olympics next summer.

COURTS

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury acquitted former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves on Tuesday of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in a motel room four years ago.

The verdict announced in a Genesee County courtroom in Cleaves' hometown of Flint came after a nearly-two week trial that included the testimony of the Mount Morris woman, who told jurors that she had wanted to leave the motel room but Cleaves continued to force himself on her.

The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for a little more than two hours before delivering its verdict. Cleaves sobbed after the last of four not-guilty verdicts was read.