Bills’ Morse OK’d to practice while in concussion protocol

Buffalo Bills starting center Mitch Morse has been allowed to practice, becoming one step closer to being cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol.

Morse no longer wore a red non-contact jersey when taking part in practice Tuesday, a little over three weeks after he was diagnosed with a concussion. It's unclear how and when he was injured.

Morse was considered among the Bills' key offseason free-agent additions in their bid to overhaul what had been a patchwork offensive line. He signed a four-year, $44.5 million contract after spending his first four seasons in Kansas City.

Morse had a history of concussions with the Chiefs. He also missed a significant amount of practice this spring while recovering from surgery on a core muscle injury.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Also Tuesday, Buffalo shuffled offensive linemen, placing Garrett McGhin on injured reserve with an ankle injury and signing Erik Magnuson.