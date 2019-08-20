Miami takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Atlanta

Miami Marlins (45-78, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-52, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.40 ERA) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (3-5, 4.39 ERA)

LINE: Braves -302; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 32-21 against NL East teams. Atlanta has hit 200 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 35, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Marlins are 18-39 against the rest of their division. Miami has slugged .367, last in in the MLB. Brian Anderson leads the club with a .469 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 152 hits and has 85 RBIs. Ozzie Albies has 12 hits and is batting .300 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 126 hits and is batting .258. Anderson is 15-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 3-7, .272 batting average, 7.25 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Dansby Swanson: (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).