Grullon has 4 RBI, leads DSL Royals2 to 14-0 win over DSL Tigers2

, (AP) -- Francis Grullon drove in four runs, while Frank Herrera and Reymond Cruz drove in three apiece as the DSL Royals2 beat the DSL Tigers2 14-0 on Monday.

Grullon doubled twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.

DSL Royals2 scored in six different innings in the victory, including the third, when it exploded for six runs, including a two-run home run by Herrera.

Frandy Cuevas (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Tigers2 starter Erick Pinales (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Tigers2 were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the DSL Royals2's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.