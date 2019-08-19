Sports
Kimura, Balbuena spur DSL Rays2 to 7-4 win over DSL Cubs1
, (AP) -- Alfredo Balbuena had four hits and two RBI, and Igor Kimura threw five scoreless innings as the DSL Rays2 defeated the DSL Cubs1 7-4 on Monday.
Kimura (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one hit.
Up 1-0 in the fourth, DSL Rays2 extended its lead when it put up five runs, including a three-run double by Roimer Bolivar.
After DSL Rays2 added a run in the sixth when Luis Feliz drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Bolivar, the DSL Cubs1 cut into the deficit with four runs in the ninth inning, including a two-run double by Augusto Acevedo.
Andy Hernandez (1-7) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked one.
With the win, DSL Rays2 improved to 6-3 against DSL Cubs1 this season.
