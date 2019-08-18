Landry’s homer leads AZL Dodgers Lasorda to 6-5 win over AZL Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Meaux Landry hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Lasorda to a 6-5 win over the AZL Rangers on Monday.

The home run by Landry scored Devin Mann and Julio Carrion to give the AZL Dodgers Lasorda a 3-1 lead.

Trailing 5-2, the AZL Rangers tied the game with three runs in the eighth inning, including a single by Angel Aponte that scored Leuri Mejia.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda took the lead for good in the ninth when Josh McLain scored on an error.

Gabe Benavides (3-1) got the win in relief while Glen Richardson (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Rangers, Keithron Moss singled twice, also stealing two bases. Heriberto Hernandez reached base four times.