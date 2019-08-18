Smith leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 2-1 win over AZL Royals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Julian Smith pitched five scoreless innings, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota over the AZL Royals in a 2-1 win on Monday.

Smith (3-2) allowed four hits while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win.

AZL Dodgers Mota got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After reaching base on a walk, Diego Cartaya advanced to second on a ground out by Alex De Jesus and then scored on an error.

After AZL Dodgers Mota added a run in the fifth when Kenneth Betancourt scored on a passed ball, the AZL Royals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Diego Maican hit an RBI single, bringing home Jimmy Govern.

Cruz Noriega (2-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Despite the loss, AZL Royals is 3-1 against AZL Dodgers Mota this season.