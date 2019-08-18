Diaz’s single leads Lancaster to 6-4 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Joel Diaz hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 6-4 win over the Modesto Nuts on Sunday.

The single by Diaz scored Luke Morgan and Matt McLaughlin to give the JetHawks a 2-1 lead.

The JetHawks later added one run in the sixth, two in the seventh, and one in the ninth to secure the victory.

Lancaster right-hander Will Gaddis (10-7) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Penn Murfee (5-5) took the tough loss in the California League game after giving up two runs and five hits over five innings.

For the Nuts, Keegan McGovern doubled twice and singled.