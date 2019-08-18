Clarke’s run leads Vancouver to 3-2 win over Boise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Philip Clarke scored on an error in the sixth inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Boise Hawks on Sunday.

The error capped a three-run inning and gave the Canadians a 3-2 lead after Dominic Abbadessa scored on a forceout earlier in the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Boise broke a scoreless tie on an RBI single by Trevor Boone and an out.

Starter Juan Diaz (3-4) got the win while Cameron Enck (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.